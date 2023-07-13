Achieving voluntary return: Lebanese Forces party highlights path forward in response to European Parliament resolution

In response to the recent resolution by the European Parliament concerning the situation in Lebanon, the foreign relations department of the Lebanese Forces party issued a statement acknowledging specific provisions of the resolution while expressing their stance on various issues.



The Lebanese Forces commended the resolution for addressing crucial topics, including the presidential and municipal elections, the investigation into the Beirut Port explosion, holding corrupt politicians accountable, disarming armed groups, imposing sanctions on those obstructing justice and constitutional institutions, maintaining the democratic electoral process, and identifying the "obstructing duo" by name.



The party also thanked its "European friends" for their efforts and positions. However, they emphasized that these resolutions result from collective and persistent work, subject to considerations of majority and minority interests, political maneuvering, and agreements within the European Parliament.



The Lebanese Forces considered the resolution's inclusion of establishing an international fact-finding committee to investigate the port explosion a significant achievement.



They expressed hope that this committee, alongside the families of victims and affected individuals, will contribute to uncovering the truth, achieving justice, and holding the responsible parties accountable.



However, the party noted that paragraph 13 of the resolution concerning Syrian refugees contradicts the desires of the Lebanese people and the intentions shared with European partners regarding the issue of refugee return and humanitarian support in Syria.



However, it welcomed the European Parliament's call to form an international working group involving the European Union, the United Nations, and the Lebanese authorities to address the refugee issue.



The responsibility primarily lies with the Lebanese state and its administrations, urging them to move beyond rhetoric and political posturing and immediately begin the reclassification of Syrians residing in Lebanon.



The party called for collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to determine refugee status based on a genuine and practical plan for their return to their homeland, especially as most refugees are no longer facing imminent danger or persecution and have become migrants seeking better living conditions.



The statement emphasized the possibility of voluntary and dignified return, as many areas in Syria are now stable and free from hostilities, adding that this can be achieved by simultaneously improving the humanitarian situation to address the root causes of the refugee crisis, as mentioned in the European Parliament resolution.



This includes providing "early recovery" assistance within Syrian territories, following the general agreement among donor countries at the Sixth Brussels Conference in May 2022.



The statement highlighted that Lebanon could no longer bear the burden of hosting refugees due to its political, economic, social, and demographic conditions, urging human rights advocates in the international community to work with Lebanon in facilitating the refugees' return to their homeland and exerting pressure on the Syrian regime to facilitate such returns.



Alternatively, the party suggested resettling refugees in a third country, whether in Europe or the Arab world, that agrees to admit them, grant them permanent residency, and provide a dignified life.