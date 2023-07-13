Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi met with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader, MP Gebran Bassil, at the summer patriarchal residence in Diman. They discussed the overall situation, particularly the issue of the presidency.



After the meeting, MP Bassil appeared very relaxed and stated, "I leave what was discussed in the custody of His Beatitude the Patriarch. What was discussed is much more important than any media statements. What we said should not be disclosed to the media."



Following that, Patriarch al-Rahi received a delegation from the land registry authorities in Mount Lebanon.



The delegation conveyed to the Patriarch their struggles resulting from harassment, summonses, ongoing judicial cases against them, and violations of their dignity and the sanctity of their homes.



Later, the Patriarch met with Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Lebanon Joanna Wronecka, who briefed him on the speech she delivered at the United Nations. She reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to assisting Lebanon in overcoming its crises.