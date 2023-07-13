Telecommunications Ministry announces sole bidder as provisional winner for postal sector

Lebanon News
2023-07-13 | 13:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Telecommunications Ministry announces sole bidder as provisional winner for postal sector
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Telecommunications Ministry announces sole bidder as provisional winner for postal sector

The Telecommunications Ministry issued a statement stating, "after the bidding process for the postal sector was completed and the offers were opened on July 12, 2023, only one bidder, the coalition between Merit Invest and Colis Privé France, subsidiaries of the CMA CGM group, submitted their proposal. 

Upon reviewing the submitted documents, it was found that they complied with the terms and conditions and the related documents, making the sole bidder the provisional winner.

It is worth noting that Telecommunications Minister, Johnny Corm, issued Decree No. 405/A on July 13, 2023, which is necessary and referred to as the freezing decree in accordance with the Public Procurement Law."
 

Lebanon News

Telecommunications

Ministry

Announce

Sole

Bidder

Provisional

Winner

Postal

Sector

Statement

LBCI Next
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07

Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09

Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-08

Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Presidential deadlock addressed in talks between Patriarch al-Rahi and FPM leader Gebran Bassil

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Minister Hamieh: For the first time since 2020, the maritime activity at the Beirut Port is highly active

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-15

Jumbatt discusses Lebanon's situation with Bogdanov

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon public sector struggling harder amid economic meltdown

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More