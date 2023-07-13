Telecommunications Ministry announces sole bidder as provisional winner for postal sector

The Telecommunications Ministry issued a statement stating, "after the bidding process for the postal sector was completed and the offers were opened on July 12, 2023, only one bidder, the coalition between Merit Invest and Colis Privé France, subsidiaries of the CMA CGM group, submitted their proposal.



Upon reviewing the submitted documents, it was found that they complied with the terms and conditions and the related documents, making the sole bidder the provisional winner.



It is worth noting that Telecommunications Minister, Johnny Corm, issued Decree No. 405/A on July 13, 2023, which is necessary and referred to as the freezing decree in accordance with the Public Procurement Law."