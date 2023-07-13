Presidential deadlock addressed in talks between Patriarch al-Rahi and FPM leader Gebran Bassil

Lebanon News
2023-07-13 | 13:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Presidential deadlock addressed in talks between Patriarch al-Rahi and FPM leader Gebran Bassil
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Presidential deadlock addressed in talks between Patriarch al-Rahi and FPM leader Gebran Bassil

During a recent meeting between Patriarch al-Rahi and the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, informed sources revealed that they discussed the ongoing phase regarding the presidential stalemate.

 The discussion encompassed the period starting from the session held on June 14 and extending until the resumption of dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah.

The sources pointed out that there is a growing conviction among Hezbollah and other parties that it is not possible to deliver a president through confrontation and with a single candidate.

Although Hezbollah has not abandoned Frangieh, there are indications that it is open to dialogue on other candidates that get its support.

The sources also highlighted that Bassil expressed his belief that in light of the current balance of power, it is no longer easy to hold a new session to elect a president without dialogue, as it will lead to another deadlock and a declaration of failure by both sides.

It has been reported that the FPM will inform them during the intersection of electing Jihad Azour on the path of dialogue with Hezbollah, with the aim of securing the election of a president on the condition that this dialogue be a productive mechanism that Bassil entrusted to the patriarch.

On his part, Patriarch al-Rahi renewed his call for consecutive sessions and not to obstruct the quorum until a president is elected, regardless of the candidate.

Lebanon News

Presidential

Deadlock

Address

Talks

Patriarch

Al-Rahi

FPM

Gebran Bassil

LBCI Next
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Patriarch Al-Rahi engages in meetings on Lebanon's situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Bassil visits Patriarch al-Rahi in Diman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Telecommunications Ministry announces sole bidder as provisional winner for postal sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Minister Hamieh: For the first time since 2020, the maritime activity at the Beirut Port is highly active

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-15

Jumbatt discusses Lebanon's situation with Bogdanov

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon public sector struggling harder amid economic meltdown

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More