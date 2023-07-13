Presidential deadlock addressed in talks between Patriarch al-Rahi and FPM leader Gebran Bassil

During a recent meeting between Patriarch al-Rahi and the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, informed sources revealed that they discussed the ongoing phase regarding the presidential stalemate.



The discussion encompassed the period starting from the session held on June 14 and extending until the resumption of dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah.



The sources pointed out that there is a growing conviction among Hezbollah and other parties that it is not possible to deliver a president through confrontation and with a single candidate.



Although Hezbollah has not abandoned Frangieh, there are indications that it is open to dialogue on other candidates that get its support.



The sources also highlighted that Bassil expressed his belief that in light of the current balance of power, it is no longer easy to hold a new session to elect a president without dialogue, as it will lead to another deadlock and a declaration of failure by both sides.



It has been reported that the FPM will inform them during the intersection of electing Jihad Azour on the path of dialogue with Hezbollah, with the aim of securing the election of a president on the condition that this dialogue be a productive mechanism that Bassil entrusted to the patriarch.



On his part, Patriarch al-Rahi renewed his call for consecutive sessions and not to obstruct the quorum until a president is elected, regardless of the candidate.