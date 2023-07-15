Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue

Lebanon News
2023-07-15 | 04:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed on Saturday that "the Israeli occupation is currently experiencing a state of restraint due to fear of the resistance's strength; otherwise, it could have carried out many actions in Lebanon and continued its aggression and plans daily to expand and settle."

Sheikh Qassem considered that "some sovereign figures prefer void over electing the natural candidate. However, in terms of nationalism, gain, and loss, we must elect a president and make maximum efforts to bridge perspectives. We accept discussing the president's qualifications and broad guidelines that will affect the president's future positions to reach sound outcomes and fulfill the entitlement."

He emphasized that the dialogue we are calling for "has different paths and forms. It should not be assumed that everyone is required to participate in the dialogue or that there should be no dialogue at all."

As for the European Parliament's decision that obligates Lebanon to keep Syrian refugees, Sheikh Qassem asked: "Who is this parliament that wants to control our internal local decisions? Who is this parliament that prevents refugees from returning to their countries and imposes on us to accept the refugees with all the complicated circumstances they and we face?"
In conclusion, he called on the government to take a bold step, form an official delegation, communicate and meet with Syrian officials, establish a program, and impose restrictions in Lebanon to protect this community and the country. 

"Thus, the Lebanese will have their rights, and the Syrians will have their rights, and we will help facilitate a safe and voluntary return coordinated with the Syrian state.," he said.

Lebanon News

Qassem

Lebanon

Dialogue

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli military delegation will not attend Monday trilateral meeting in Naqoura
Limiting the game: BDL implements new rules for Sayrafa platform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Sheikh Qaouk: We welcome resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-15

FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-02

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More