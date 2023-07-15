Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed on Saturday that "the Israeli occupation is currently experiencing a state of restraint due to fear of the resistance's strength; otherwise, it could have carried out many actions in Lebanon and continued its aggression and plans daily to expand and settle."



Sheikh Qassem considered that "some sovereign figures prefer void over electing the natural candidate. However, in terms of nationalism, gain, and loss, we must elect a president and make maximum efforts to bridge perspectives. We accept discussing the president's qualifications and broad guidelines that will affect the president's future positions to reach sound outcomes and fulfill the entitlement."



He emphasized that the dialogue we are calling for "has different paths and forms. It should not be assumed that everyone is required to participate in the dialogue or that there should be no dialogue at all."



As for the European Parliament's decision that obligates Lebanon to keep Syrian refugees, Sheikh Qassem asked: "Who is this parliament that wants to control our internal local decisions? Who is this parliament that prevents refugees from returning to their countries and imposes on us to accept the refugees with all the complicated circumstances they and we face?"

In conclusion, he called on the government to take a bold step, form an official delegation, communicate and meet with Syrian officials, establish a program, and impose restrictions in Lebanon to protect this community and the country.



"Thus, the Lebanese will have their rights, and the Syrians will have their rights, and we will help facilitate a safe and voluntary return coordinated with the Syrian state.," he said.