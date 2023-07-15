Israeli military delegation will not attend Monday trilateral meeting in Naqoura

Sources told LBCI on Saturday that the UNIFIL leadership has informed the Lebanese side that the Israeli military delegation will not attend the trilateral meeting in Naqoura on Monday.



The meeting was supposed to discuss the issue of addressing remaining Lebanese border reservations and developments in areas outside the town of Marjayoun, extending to the hills of Kafr Shouba and the occupied Shebaa Farms.



The information reveals that the Israeli side has cited the ongoing assessment of events taking place in recent days in certain areas along the Blue Line as a reason for not participating.