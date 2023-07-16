Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, emphasized that "the intensity of the political crisis is escalating day by day, hastening the collapse in all financial, economic, social, and vital levels. It necessitates, as soon as possible, a national consensus to save the country."



Kaouk affirmed that "The balances in the Parliament make consensus a mandatory issue. This is a blessing, not a curse, for those who want to save the country."



He stated, "The group of 'challenge and confrontation' has reached a dead end. This is the reason for their tension, disappointment, and outcry."



He further emphasized that "we look forward to the near future, in which political breakthroughs will alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people and bring us closer to electing a President."



Sheikh Nabil Kaouk regarded the "blatant, provocative, and dictatorial decision of the European Union as an insult and aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and dignity, posing a real threat to stability and national unity."



He considered that "Any of the European recommendations does not bind Lebanon, and it should work in its interest to expedite communication with the Syrian government to find appropriate solutions that accelerate the resolution of the refugee crisis."