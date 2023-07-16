News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, emphasized that "the intensity of the political crisis is escalating day by day, hastening the collapse in all financial, economic, social, and vital levels. It necessitates, as soon as possible, a national consensus to save the country."
Kaouk affirmed that "The balances in the Parliament make consensus a mandatory issue. This is a blessing, not a curse, for those who want to save the country."
He stated, "The group of 'challenge and confrontation' has reached a dead end. This is the reason for their tension, disappointment, and outcry."
He further emphasized that "we look forward to the near future, in which political breakthroughs will alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people and bring us closer to electing a President."
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk regarded the "blatant, provocative, and dictatorial decision of the European Union as an insult and aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and dignity, posing a real threat to stability and national unity."
He considered that "Any of the European recommendations does not bind Lebanon, and it should work in its interest to expedite communication with the Syrian government to find appropriate solutions that accelerate the resolution of the refugee crisis."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
Hezbollah
Political
Syrian
Refugees
Crisis
European Union
Next
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
23:55
Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount
Press Highlights
23:55
Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount
2
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
3
Press Highlights
01:18
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Press Highlights
01:18
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
4
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
5
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:57
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More