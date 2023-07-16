MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament

Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament

MP Sagih Atieh emphasized the need to create space for mediation in the presidential file, hoping it would open dialogue among the parties. He stated, "Our vote in the last session would not have affected the outcome, and we are convinced that consensus is essential." 

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Atieh indicated that it would be preferable for the dialogue to occur in Parliament out of respect for the country's sovereignty. In the event that progress cannot be made at the Pine Residence, he said that at least they have tried.

Regarding their bloc, Atieh confirmed that they would be a vital and influential entity, stating, "Our goal is unanimity, and it is true that Saudi Arabia has influence and there is an intersection of interests with it, but it is with any direction and did not give any warning."

Responding to a question about the French ambassador's speech, Atieh replied, "France has always been sympathetic to Lebanon, but the French ambassador's words were harsh, especially since they were generalizations."  

He also addressed the EU's proposed decision concerning refugees, stating that the EU made a mistake and that the routes to Europe should be opened for refugees, as Turkey has done. 

He clarified that this is not an insult to Syrian refugees, "who are our brothers," but because Lebanon can no longer bear the burden. 

Regarding the current situation, he said, "The Lebanese people are trying to adapt to reality, and we are at a crucial turning point as we catch up with the developments in the Arab region, where time is a crucial factor." 

When asked about the impending end of the Central Bank governor's term, Atieh remarked, "Are the deputy governors appointed to receive their salaries or shoulder their responsibilities?" 

In regional matters, he emphasized that Kleiat airport has become an economic necessity for the region, and a forthcoming meeting of the Public Works Committee will develop a strategic plan for air transportation.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP Sagih Atieh

Mediation

Presidential

File

Dialogue

LBCI Next
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-06

US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-15

FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-02

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More