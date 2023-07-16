News
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament
Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 04:26
2
min
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament
MP Sagih Atieh emphasized the need to create space for mediation in the presidential file, hoping it would open dialogue among the parties. He stated, "Our vote in the last session would not have affected the outcome, and we are convinced that consensus is essential."
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Atieh indicated that it would be preferable for the dialogue to occur in Parliament out of respect for the country's sovereignty. In the event that progress cannot be made at the Pine Residence, he said that at least they have tried.
Regarding their bloc, Atieh confirmed that they would be a vital and influential entity, stating, "Our goal is unanimity, and it is true that Saudi Arabia has influence and there is an intersection of interests with it, but it is with any direction and did not give any warning."
Responding to a question about the French ambassador's speech, Atieh replied, "France has always been sympathetic to Lebanon, but the French ambassador's words were harsh, especially since they were generalizations."
He also addressed the EU's proposed decision concerning refugees, stating that the EU made a mistake and that the routes to Europe should be opened for refugees, as Turkey has done.
He clarified that this is not an insult to Syrian refugees, "who are our brothers," but because Lebanon can no longer bear the burden.
Regarding the current situation, he said, "The Lebanese people are trying to adapt to reality, and we are at a crucial turning point as we catch up with the developments in the Arab region, where time is a crucial factor."
When asked about the impending end of the Central Bank governor's term, Atieh remarked, "Are the deputy governors appointed to receive their salaries or shoulder their responsibilities?"
In regional matters, he emphasized that Kleiat airport has become an economic necessity for the region, and a forthcoming meeting of the Public Works Committee will develop a strategic plan for air transportation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
MP Sagih Atieh
Mediation
Presidential
File
Dialogue
Next
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
Previous
Related Articles
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
2023-07-06
US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead
Press Highlights
2023-07-06
US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Learn More