MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament

MP Sagih Atieh emphasized the need to create space for mediation in the presidential file, hoping it would open dialogue among the parties. He stated, "Our vote in the last session would not have affected the outcome, and we are convinced that consensus is essential."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Atieh indicated that it would be preferable for the dialogue to occur in Parliament out of respect for the country's sovereignty. In the event that progress cannot be made at the Pine Residence, he said that at least they have tried.



Regarding their bloc, Atieh confirmed that they would be a vital and influential entity, stating, "Our goal is unanimity, and it is true that Saudi Arabia has influence and there is an intersection of interests with it, but it is with any direction and did not give any warning."



Responding to a question about the French ambassador's speech, Atieh replied, "France has always been sympathetic to Lebanon, but the French ambassador's words were harsh, especially since they were generalizations."



He also addressed the EU's proposed decision concerning refugees, stating that the EU made a mistake and that the routes to Europe should be opened for refugees, as Turkey has done.



He clarified that this is not an insult to Syrian refugees, "who are our brothers," but because Lebanon can no longer bear the burden.



Regarding the current situation, he said, "The Lebanese people are trying to adapt to reality, and we are at a crucial turning point as we catch up with the developments in the Arab region, where time is a crucial factor."



When asked about the impending end of the Central Bank governor's term, Atieh remarked, "Are the deputy governors appointed to receive their salaries or shoulder their responsibilities?"



In regional matters, he emphasized that Kleiat airport has become an economic necessity for the region, and a forthcoming meeting of the Public Works Committee will develop a strategic plan for air transportation.