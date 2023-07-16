LBCI Sources: No immediate resignations of Lebanon's Central Bank deputy governors

Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI Sources: No immediate resignations of Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank deputy governors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI Sources: No immediate resignations of Lebanon's Central Bank deputy governors

LBCI's sources confirmed that there are no resignations from the deputy governors of Lebanon's central bank and no intention to resign at present. Instead, intensive meetings are being held to exert pressure and initiate reforms in the coming days. 

Regarding the sudden rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar, followed by its subsequent decline, observers have linked the political movement to currency speculation as the end of the term of the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon approaches.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Resignation

Deputy Governors

Central Bank

Meetings

Reforms

LBCI Next
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Patriarch Al-Rahi engages in meetings on Lebanon's situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-15

FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-02

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More