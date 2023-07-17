Youmna Gemayel expressed her concern about the recent European decision concerning Syrian refugees in Lebanon and its implications on Lebanon's identity, future, and the safety of the Syrian refugees and their hopes for a safe return to their homeland.

She highlighted the danger of Article 13 of the European Parliament's decision, which serves as a prelude to the settlement of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, with all its consequences.

Gemayel emphasized the seriousness of the current situation and its impact on Lebanon and its future.

She expressed surprise at the silence of internal parties and their persistence in creating false triumphant atmospheres around certain aspects of this decision, while Article 13 poses a real threat to Lebanon and its stability.

She called on the entire state to take immediate action to confront this decision and avoid its dangerous consequences.

She demanded that political parties and internal entities refrain from defending this harmful decision because it should be treated as a comprehensive decision that cannot be separated from the rest of the decision.

Equally important, Gemayel stressed the necessity for the Lebanese Kataeb Party and Lebanese Forces to take strong steps by suspending their membership in the EPP (European People's Party) as a firm stance until the harmful Article 13 is reconsidered.

In conclusion, she emphasized that unifying efforts to confront this dangerous decision are the only way to safeguard Lebanon's security and stability and to protect the hopes of Syrian refugees to return to their homeland safely and peacefully. She considered these important initiatives the first step towards ensuring our country's bright and prosperous future.