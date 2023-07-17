On Monday, the works of the Quincy Committee for Lebanon concluded in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the participation of representatives from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who previously visited Lebanon and then Saudi Arabia.



According to LBCI's sources, the meeting was positive, and things have started to take a promising direction in the search for solutions.



The attendees agreed to follow up on and support Le Drian's visits between Lebanon and the regional countries.