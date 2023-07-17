Berri engages in talks on legislative issues and political updates

2023-07-17 | 08:51
Berri engages in talks on legislative issues and political updates
0min
Berri engages in talks on legislative issues and political updates

Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, held meetings at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh to discuss general conditions, political developments, and legislative matters.

Berri met with Akram Chehayeb, a member of the "Democratic Gathering" bloc, to discuss the political situation and legislative issues.

He also received MP Hagop Terzian to discuss political developments and legislative matters.

Berri met with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Education and Higher Education Committee, Hassan Mourad, in the presence of Dr. Ashraf Baydoun, a member of the "Development and Liberation" bloc. The meeting focused on legislative affairs and educational issues.

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
