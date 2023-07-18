Mufti sheikh Derian warns of consequences if Lebanese leaders fail to act unitedly

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian expressed his concern over Lebanon's intertwined and complex issues, spanning national security, economy, political landscape, as well as its Arab and international relations.



In a message to the Lebanese people on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, he emphasized that the ongoing crisis of electing a new president is the worst setback, mainly since the Taif Agreement and the constitution outline a clear path for presidential elections.



"Why don't we follow this clear path without mutual accusations and obstruction of what should not be obstructed?" he asked.



The Mufti observed that the current presidential vacuum, the limited functioning of the government, and the disruption of legislative sessions are disgraceful acts for anyone impeding the progress of these essential tasks, without which the country cannot move forward.



The foremost task is to elect a president who will restore Lebanon's status and the balance of its institutions.



"Enough of the bickering and competition at the expense of one another," he pleaded, calling on everyone to make concessions for the sake of Lebanon. Otherwise, the nation is heading towards calamities and misfortunes that will affect all Lebanese.



The Mufti emphasized that remaining silent about the legitimate demands of the Lebanese people is an unforgivable crime. He pointed out that citizens do not seek empty rhetoric and grand speeches that do not alleviate their suffering; instead, they demand actions that uplift them from their current hardships.



Furthermore, the Mufti highlighted the crucial role played by religious authorities as national and guiding references. He commended their continuous efforts in raising their voices to urge officials to take the initiative.



Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian called on all members of Parliament, especially Muslim MPs, to unite to safeguard their rights and prioritize the national interest. Lebanon needs a president who possesses the competence, experience, and integrity to solve the accumulated problems.



"If you do not have weight in electing the future president due to your unity, you will not have weight in the government and its leader," he warned.