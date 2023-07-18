News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mufti sheikh Derian warns of consequences if Lebanese leaders fail to act unitedly
Lebanon News
2023-07-18 | 06:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mufti sheikh Derian warns of consequences if Lebanese leaders fail to act unitedly
Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian expressed his concern over Lebanon's intertwined and complex issues, spanning national security, economy, political landscape, as well as its Arab and international relations.
In a message to the Lebanese people on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, he emphasized that the ongoing crisis of electing a new president is the worst setback, mainly since the Taif Agreement and the constitution outline a clear path for presidential elections.
"Why don't we follow this clear path without mutual accusations and obstruction of what should not be obstructed?" he asked.
The Mufti observed that the current presidential vacuum, the limited functioning of the government, and the disruption of legislative sessions are disgraceful acts for anyone impeding the progress of these essential tasks, without which the country cannot move forward.
The foremost task is to elect a president who will restore Lebanon's status and the balance of its institutions.
"Enough of the bickering and competition at the expense of one another," he pleaded, calling on everyone to make concessions for the sake of Lebanon. Otherwise, the nation is heading towards calamities and misfortunes that will affect all Lebanese.
The Mufti emphasized that remaining silent about the legitimate demands of the Lebanese people is an unforgivable crime. He pointed out that citizens do not seek empty rhetoric and grand speeches that do not alleviate their suffering; instead, they demand actions that uplift them from their current hardships.
Furthermore, the Mufti highlighted the crucial role played by religious authorities as national and guiding references. He commended their continuous efforts in raising their voices to urge officials to take the initiative.
Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian called on all members of Parliament, especially Muslim MPs, to unite to safeguard their rights and prioritize the national interest. Lebanon needs a president who possesses the competence, experience, and integrity to solve the accumulated problems.
"If you do not have weight in electing the future president due to your unity, you will not have weight in the government and its leader," he warned.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Mufti
Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian
Islamic New Year
Crisis
Presidential
Elections
Next
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-13
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Press Highlights
2023-07-13
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes action on Ambassador Rami Adwan's case
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes action on Ambassador Rami Adwan's case
0
World News
2023-07-17
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
World News
2023-07-17
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
0
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-14
External interventions: Hochstein participates in launching drilling operation in the South, Le Drian's visit awaited
Press Highlights
2023-07-14
External interventions: Hochstein participates in launching drilling operation in the South, Le Drian's visit awaited
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More