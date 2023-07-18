On Tuesday, the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Expatriates held a session in the Parliament chaired by MP Fadi Alameh.



After the session, MP Alamah stated, "the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a meeting with the agenda focused on recommendations concerning the return of Syrian refugees. We discussed how the Lebanese government is managing this issue, in addition to the role of the international community in addressing the displacement and expediting the return of refugees. We concluded by formulating the recommendations, and on Thursday, we will hold a press conference to announce the agreed-upon recommendations."



"This is an important message to the international community. Despite the differences among the Lebanese people in their opinions and ideas, there was unanimity regarding the Syrian displacement file. We also discussed the matter of formulating a statement to respond to the European Parliament, specifically Article 13, and we will announce this on Thursday," he added,



Alameh continued, "we also addressed the issue of the Israeli attack on our colleague MP Kassem Hashem and the journalists. The committee condemns the attack on MP Hashem and the journalists present within Lebanese territories. We denounce the repeated violations by the Israeli enemy of the Lebanese borders and its failure to comply with international resolutions. We call on the international community to support Lebanon and obligate the Israeli enemy to cease its provocations along the Lebanese borders."