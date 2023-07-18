MP Karami stressed the urgency of electing a President

MP Faisal Karami affirmed his commitment to the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Darian's recommendations regarding the events in Bqaa Safrin, Donieh, and Bcharre, specifically in the Qornet El Sawda area.



Karami emphasized the need for calm, wisdom, and the application of reason, logic, law, and institutions while seeking refuge in the state, led by the Lebanese Army, which has fulfilled its duty and continues to stand with its people and region.



During his meeting with Darian, Karami explained that they have received "provocations and high-profile statements from various parties and endured insults with open hearts and patience because they do not seek escalation. Their main goal is safeguarding their rights and living in harmony, compassion, solidarity, and empathy in this country."



He further pointed out that the issue at hand is simple – it revolves around water, irrigation, and cultivation.



The solution lies in the government fulfilling its minimal duties and establishing reservoirs for irrigating crops and livestock. They are all Lebanese and must coexist as one nation with a shared destiny, life, and future.



In another context, Karami stressed the urgency of electing a President and achieving a settlement with the primary motto of "dialogue that unites the Lebanese people."