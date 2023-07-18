Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, has reiterated, during a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcísio Costa, his condemnation of the recent Israeli occupation of the northern part of Ghajar through the construction of a fence and other encroachments.



He emphasized that Ghajar is Lebanese territory and constitutes a grave violation threatening stability along the southern border. He called on the international community to work towards removing these encroachments.



Highlighting Lebanon's commitment to the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, Sleem stressed that constant coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army is essential to prevent any potential incidents in the area of the international force's operations.



He also emphasized the Lebanese Army's permanent readiness to maintain security and tranquility in the south and throughout all Lebanese regions.



At the meeting at the minister's office in Yarze and accompanied by Military Attaché Colonel Emerson Afonso de Azevedo Costa, Ambassador Costa highlighted the defense cooperation agreement between Lebanon and Brazil, emphasizing that it would enhance coordination between the two armies in terms of training and exchange of expertise.

He also mentioned steps to provide logistical support to the Lebanese Army in the near future.



Furthermore, Ambassador Costa affirmed that Brazil, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, would work towards achieving consensus on the decision to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) while fully respecting Lebanon's national sovereignty.



Meanwhile, Minister Sleem praised the strong cooperation between the two countries, particularly between their respective armies and Brazil's participation in UNIFIL. He expressed hope for further development of this cooperation for the benefit of both nations.