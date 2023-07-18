Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

2023-07-18 | 08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Judge Charbel Abu Samra, the first investigating judge in Beirut, questioned the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, in response to the public prosecution's appeal against him, his brother Raja, and his assistant Marianne Al-Hawik. They are accused of "embezzlement of public funds, forgery, money laundering, illicit enrichment, and tax evasion," according to the National News Agency.

The interrogation took place in the presence of Salameh's defense lawyer and the head of the cases department at the Ministry of Justice, Judge Helana Iskandar, who previously acted as the representative of the Lebanese state in the case against them. At the end of the session, Salameh was left under investigation, and the session was adjourned until next Tuesday to question Raja and Marianne in the same case.

