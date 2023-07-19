MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country

MP Ghayath Yazbeck expressed his view on the recent Quintet meeting and its impact on Lebanon. He believes that the meeting has helped correct the perception of the situation in the country, as the French initiative's approach was not entirely accurate.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Yazbeck stated that the French logic tried to impose what is known as the "diplomatic marriage" on the Lebanese, implying coexistence between the state and the mini-state, preserving Hezbollah's weapons and legislating matters outside the framework of the constitution, all while giving Hezbollah the final say.



He emphasized that there is a significant difference between a party being strong with its weapons, like Hezbollah, and a party that adheres to the constitution and that coexistence between a state and a mini-state is not feasible.



Regarding Hezbollah's invitation to dialogue, Yazbeck questioned who Hezbollah is to call for such a dialogue. He suggested that Hezbollah is attempting to bring its military tactics to the political table, saying, "Hezbollah is trying to lure us into a dialogue that would eventually lead to electing Frangieh as president. Accepting such a dialogue would imply accepting its legitimacy while we are an electoral body."



When asked about communication with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), he confirmed that the contacts have not been severed publicly and privately. However, they have not been activated to a greater extent than necessary.



Moreover, Yazbeck emphasized that the opposition and FPM in this intersection are undoubtedly more vigorous. Without this intersection, the opposition would return to its original position, which is not necessarily weak.



"In politics, we are capable of compensating for any loss of support after the rapid maturation process that occurred with some MPs who are in grey areas or those who play tactical games in the electoral process, in case the FPM chooses to disengage," he added.



Yazbeck stated, "we want the FPM to side with us, and it has benefited from fundamental stances by standing with us. It has reclaimed some of its stance in the internal game, where the national stance prevailed over the private. However, if it chooses a different direction, that is entirely up to them, and it will have political consequences."



Regarding the presidential candidate, he asserted that they continue to support Jihad Azour as their strategic choice and are not ready to retreat from that position.