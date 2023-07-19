MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country

Lebanon News
2023-07-19 | 04:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country

MP Ghayath Yazbeck expressed his view on the recent Quintet meeting and its impact on Lebanon. He believes that the meeting has helped correct the perception of the situation in the country, as the French initiative's approach was not entirely accurate.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Yazbeck stated that the French logic tried to impose what is known as the "diplomatic marriage" on the Lebanese, implying coexistence between the state and the mini-state, preserving Hezbollah's weapons and legislating matters outside the framework of the constitution, all while giving Hezbollah the final say.

He emphasized that there is a significant difference between a party being strong with its weapons, like Hezbollah, and a party that adheres to the constitution and that coexistence between a state and a mini-state is not feasible.

Regarding Hezbollah's invitation to dialogue, Yazbeck questioned who Hezbollah is to call for such a dialogue. He suggested that Hezbollah is attempting to bring its military tactics to the political table, saying, "Hezbollah is trying to lure us into a dialogue that would eventually lead to electing Frangieh as president. Accepting such a dialogue would imply accepting its legitimacy while we are an electoral body."

When asked about communication with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), he confirmed that the contacts have not been severed publicly and privately. However, they have not been activated to a greater extent than necessary.

Moreover, Yazbeck emphasized that the opposition and FPM in this intersection are undoubtedly more vigorous. Without this intersection, the opposition would return to its original position, which is not necessarily weak.

"In politics, we are capable of compensating for any loss of support after the rapid maturation process that occurred with some MPs who are in grey areas or those who play tactical games in the electoral process, in case the FPM chooses to disengage," he added.

Yazbeck stated, "we want the FPM to side with us, and it has benefited from fundamental stances by standing with us. It has reclaimed some of its stance in the internal game, where the national stance prevailed over the private. However, if it chooses a different direction, that is entirely up to them, and it will have political consequences."

Regarding the presidential candidate, he asserted that they continue to support Jihad Azour as their strategic choice and are not ready to retreat from that position.

Lebanon News

MP

Ghayath Yazbeck

Quintet

Meeting

Correct

Perception

Situation

Lebanon

LBCI Next
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-17

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15

Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Patriarch Al-Rahi engages in meetings on Lebanon's situation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09

Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:10

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

LBCI
World News
03:27

Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:53

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More