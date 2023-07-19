Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue

2023-07-19 | 07:29
Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue
Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue

The meeting of the Quintet group concerning Lebanon remained a focal point of follow-up.

In the first relevant meeting related to the Doha gathering, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faysal bin Farhan met with French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in the presence of the advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Nizar al-Alawla.

They discussed the latest developments in the Lebanese file.

It's worth noting that the French Ambassador to the Kingdom, who attended the meeting, tweeted, "constructive dialogue on ways to resolve the political crisis in Lebanon and assist the Lebanese people in facing the worst humanitarian crisis in its history.

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
