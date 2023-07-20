Head of Fruit and Vegetable Importers and Exporters Union: Export-Import with Egypt Proceeding Normally

In a statement, the president of the Union of Fruit and Vegetable Importers and Exporters in Lebanon, Naim Saleh Khalil, said on Thursday that "the brotherly relations between Lebanon and the Arab Republic of Egypt are very good."He further stated, "The Arab Republic of Egypt continues to uphold the facilitation and bilateral agreements between the two countries. As a result, our export and import operations are proceeding as smoothly as before, especially for apples, thanks to the efforts and cooperation of Lebanese and Egyptian officials. Therefore, it was necessary to clarify this matter."