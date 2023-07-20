Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report

Lebanon News
2023-07-20 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal&#39;s forensic audit report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report

Lebanese MP Samy Gemayel, through his attorney Lara Saade, has filed for a judicial review before the State Shura Council to compel the Minister of Finance to hand over the preliminary forensic audit report by Alvarez & Marsal on the accounts and activities of the Central Bank of Lebanon. 

Finance Minister Youssef Khalil had previously issued a decision on July 13th, refusing Gemayel's request to disclose the results of the report and provide a copy of it. 

The filed review is based on the violation of the minister's decision to the Right to Access Information law and the principle of separation of powers, balance, and cooperation as stipulated in the Lebanese Constitution.  

It also emphasizes the inadmissibility of invoking the report's confidentiality in the face of the Lebanese people and their representatives, as the audit was financed using public funds. 

The review strongly argues that withholding the report's findings constitutes blatant mismanagement of public funds, contradicting the primary purpose for which the company was commissioned—to uncover discrepancies in the accounts and activities of the central bank, identify sources of malfunction and mismanagement, assess losses and responsibilities, and enable relevant authorities and decision-makers to develop plans, budgets, laws, and policies to address the ongoing financial and monetary crisis based on accurate and specific data, far from assumptions and relative estimates. 

Gemayel urged the State Shura Council to oblige the Ministry of Finance to provide him with a copy of the preliminary report, send it to the Parliament, and publish it on the ministry's official website. 

This step aims to empower Lebanese citizens, who have the full right to know the reasons behind the financial and monetary collapse and the seizure of their assets, to access the report's contents and findings.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Samy Gemayel

Judicial

Review

State Shura Council

Minister Of Finance

Forensic

Audit

Report

Alvarez & Marsal

Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI Next
Foreign Affairs Committee: Decision of European Parliament on displacement violates preamble of Lebanese constitution
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-28

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13

Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:53

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Sports News
04:54

Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More