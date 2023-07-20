Lebanese Food Importers' Syndicate Head reassures public amidst Russian grain export suspension

In light of Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Ukrainian grain export agreement through the Black Sea, Head of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon, Hani Bohsali, sought to alleviate fears of potential supply disruptions in Lebanon for certain food items.



Bohsali assured the public that there is no need to worry as there are alternative global sources for grain imports besides Ukraine.



Speaking on the matter, Bohsali revealed that the quantities of grain exported from Ukraine to Lebanon are not substantial and do not necessitate large vessels for shipment and, therefore, can be taken out of ports that are not subject to the blockade.



Nevertheless, Bohsali also warned that this issue will have a negative impact on global markets, which will lead to an increase in the prices of many products, especially wheat, and oils, calling on the concerned officials in Lebanon to hedge this issue from now on.