US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

2023-07-20 | 16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
1min
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

Yasmina Zaytoun, Miss Lebanon 2022, is in the US on a significant tour, meeting key figures in Washington DC, including Ethan A. Goldrich, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs. 

The discussions aim to address pressing issues around Lebanon's food security and political landscape.

In her three-day stop in the US capital, Zaytoun conducted numerous meetings with congressional representatives, state department officials, and personnel at the Lebanese embassy in Washington.

During her meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich, he underscored the US's commitment as Lebanon’s largest humanitarian donor, highlighting the urgent need for the election of a president in Lebanon and progress on key reforms. 

Al-Ayash to LBCI: BDL's intervention should be exceptional, not a daily occurrence
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
