Hamdan to LBCI: I fear Salameh's term extension after Thursday's scene
Lebanon News
2023-07-21 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamdan to LBCI: I fear Salameh's term extension after Thursday's scene
In a recent meeting of the Administration and Justice Committee with deputy governors of Lebanon's Central Bank, concerns were raised by MP Firas Hamdan regarding the potential extension of Riad Salameh's term as the central bank governor beyond July 30, as this option is the "lesser evil."
Expressing disbelief over the extension of the governor's term, especially given the Interpol red notice and pending legal actions against him, Hamdan called on the Lebanese people to stand against any decision to extend Salameh's tenure during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show.
Hamdan revealed that since 2020, the central bank's deputy governors have been sending messages to the government through the Ministry of Finance, rejecting the financial policies implemented by Salameh in recent years.
He further disclosed that Lebanon's mandatory reserves currently amount to 9.3 billion dollars, emphasizing the urgent need for radical measures to salvage whatever remains of the country's finances.
He said, "There are political parties calling for the appointment of a new governor, such as the Democratic Gathering. Other parties rejected this proposition in light of the presidential vacuum, and a third party calls on the parliament to assume responsibility."
Hamdan outlined the demands of the central bank's deputy governors, which include passing the 2023 budget in November, implementing capital controls within this timeframe, and establishing an alternative platform to replace Sayrafa, as the latter is deemed illegal.
At the presidential level, Hamdan asked, "Why is the internal dialogue between all the blocs inside the parliament?"
Regarding the recent Quintet meeting in Qatar and the French initiative, Hamdan opined that Lebanon is currently not a top priority in regional and international arenas. He emphasized that Lebanon must help itself, and political forces must make concessions for the sake of the country, paving the way for the formation of a government and implementation of reforms.
Hamdan stressed that the current political reality does not bear our political dreams and aspirations, cautioning that his vote in the recent presidential election session for Jihad Azour was aimed at sending a clear political message rather than being a random decision.
When asked if he thought the next election session was far away, he said: "Unfortunately."
Fayyad visits Iraq to sign MoU to supply Lebanon with oil derivatives
International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea
Previous
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
LBCI Sources: No immediate resignations of Lebanon's Central Bank deputy governors
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
LBCI Sources: No immediate resignations of Lebanon's Central Bank deputy governors
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
08:50
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
Lebanon News
08:50
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
0
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
Lebanon News
06:56
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
