Hamdan to LBCI: I fear Salameh's term extension after Thursday's scene

Lebanon News
2023-07-21 | 04:54
High views
Hamdan to LBCI: I fear Salameh's term extension after Thursday's scene
2min
Hamdan to LBCI: I fear Salameh's term extension after Thursday's scene

In a recent meeting of the Administration and Justice Committee with deputy governors of Lebanon's Central Bank, concerns were raised by MP Firas Hamdan regarding the potential extension of Riad Salameh's term as the central bank governor beyond July 30, as this option is the "lesser evil." 

Expressing disbelief over the extension of the governor's term, especially given the Interpol red notice and pending legal actions against him, Hamdan called on the Lebanese people to stand against any decision to extend Salameh's tenure during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show. 

Hamdan revealed that since 2020, the central bank's deputy governors have been sending messages to the government through the Ministry of Finance, rejecting the financial policies implemented by Salameh in recent years. 

He further disclosed that Lebanon's mandatory reserves currently amount to 9.3 billion dollars, emphasizing the urgent need for radical measures to salvage whatever remains of the country's finances. 

He said, "There are political parties calling for the appointment of a new governor, such as the Democratic Gathering. Other parties rejected this proposition in light of the presidential vacuum, and a third party calls on the parliament to assume responsibility."

Hamdan outlined the demands of the central bank's deputy governors, which include passing the 2023 budget in November, implementing capital controls within this timeframe, and establishing an alternative platform to replace Sayrafa, as the latter is deemed illegal. 

At the presidential level, Hamdan asked, "Why is the internal dialogue between all the blocs inside the parliament?" 

Regarding the recent Quintet meeting in Qatar and the French initiative, Hamdan opined that Lebanon is currently not a top priority in regional and international arenas. He emphasized that Lebanon must help itself, and political forces must make concessions for the sake of the country, paving the way for the formation of a government and implementation of reforms.
 
Hamdan stressed that the current political reality does not bear our political dreams and aspirations, cautioning that his vote in the recent presidential election session for Jihad Azour was aimed at sending a clear political message rather than being a random decision. 

When asked if he thought the next election session was far away, he said: "Unfortunately."
 

