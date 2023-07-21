Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

2023-07-21 | 08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities&#39; handling of bank attacks
1min
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

Banking sources in Lebanon have expressed their strong disapproval of the Lebanese authorities' handling of recent bank attacks.  

These incidents have threatened the lives of bank employees and depositors and severely impacted functioning institutions striving to meet the needs of the people. 

According to the sources, it is unacceptable for the party responsible for the tragedy affecting both banks and depositors to assume a neutral stance and distance itself from the situation.  

The state, with all its apparatus, cannot afford to shirk its responsibilities in protecting banks, their employees, and depositors, said the sources. 

The sources further emphasized that it is not customary for the law to become a matter of perspective, and aggressors should not be portrayed as heroes.  

They called upon the state to fulfill its duties in regulating the relationship between banks and depositors promptly and urged the authorities to accelerate the reform process and begin implementing a recovery plan that restores rights to their rightful owners and allows the battered economy to rebuild itself.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Banks

Attacks

Lebanese

Authorities

Depositors

Employees

Reforms

