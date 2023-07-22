News
MP Fadlallah emphasizes the equation of Army-People-Resistance for Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
2023-07-22 | 03:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Fadlallah emphasizes the equation of Army-People-Resistance for Lebanon's security
In two separate speeches delivered in Kfar Remen and Zrariyeh, Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, emphasized the significance of the equation of security and stability, which has been reinforced by the unity between the resistance and its people, as well as the role played by the Lebanese Army in what he referred to as the equation of the "Army-People-Resistance."
"The equation of the resistance is focused on confronting the enemy, not the inside. We have settled on this matter internally, with our constitution and laws, some of which might require amendments and reforms. The path to fixing our state and its institutions lies solely through its constitution and laws," he asserted.
He added that internally, they act based on what they deem as beneficial in addressing internal affairs, implementing reforms, working within state institutions, combating corruption, and devising plans to address the financial and economic situation.
However, they adhere to specific regulations because the composition and formula of the country necessitate it. He emphasized that anyone seeking change should not position them as an obstacle, as they firmly believe in the country's best interests.
During his speeches, Fadlallah advocated avoiding provocative actions that could incite sectarian tensions or jeopardize civil peace, as these principles and foundations guide their actions.
He highlighted the urgent need for state institutions to be reorganized and called for the election of a president and the formation of a fully empowered new government to devise plans and take action, emphasizing that they are actively working towards this goal.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Loyalty To The Resistance
MP Hassan Fadlallah
Security
Resistance
Lebanese Army
