Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals

Lebanon News
2023-07-22 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals

A unit from the Lebanese Army conducted a raid in the town of Brital, resulting in a gunfight exchange with several wanted individuals.

Preliminary reports indicate that casualties and injuries have been reported among the suspects.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Raid

Brital

Gunfight

Casualties

Injuries

Suspects

Hezbollah Central Council member slams opposition's rejection of consensus
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

UN expert decries 'mass arbitrary detention' of children in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals

LBCI
World News
06:11

Ukrainian attack on Crimea leads to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot and the evacuation of residents

LBCI
World News
06:07

Traffic on Crimean bridge resumed after temporary suspension

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah Central Council member slams opposition's rejection of consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Okais to LBCI: Caretaker government has no authority to extend, appoint, or accept resignations in BDL's governorship file

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

MP Fadlallah emphasizes the equation of Army-People-Resistance for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:17

Turbulence in Lebanon's Central Bank: Deputy governors set to step down

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21

Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

VR is dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:17

Turbulence in Lebanon's Central Bank: Deputy governors set to step down

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Lebanon awaits Le Drian's arrival: Will there be a breakthrough in Presidential impasse?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Strengthening energy partnerships: Lebanon and Iraq sign two key memoranda

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More