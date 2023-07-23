MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

Lebanon News
2023-07-23 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

MP Alain Aoun said on Sunday that Lebanon is facing an unclear future with multiple uncertainties, and there is no clear vision for its end.

 

"We will encounter various voids, and we cannot determine when this void will end in the foreseeable future," he stressed.

 

In an interview on the "Naharkom Said" TV show on LBCI, he mentioned that "there is a comprehensive package related to the upcoming phase, and there are demands."

 

"If an agreement is reached on this package, it will facilitate the process of reaching an agreement on a presidential candidate," he added.

 

He further noted that the "attempt to form a government with Jihad Azour did not achieve the desired result, and today we are looking for another option."

Lebanon News

Aoun

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Al-Chami to LBCI: Extending BDL governor term is not on the table
BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-06

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Al-Chami to LBCI: Extending BDL governor term is not on the table

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25

The immortal flame: Celebrating 100 years of Gibran Khalil Gibran's 'The Prophet'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03

Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

LBCI
World News
12:23

Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

LBCI
World News
11:44

At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More