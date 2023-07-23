MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

MP Alain Aoun said on Sunday that Lebanon is facing an unclear future with multiple uncertainties, and there is no clear vision for its end.

"We will encounter various voids, and we cannot determine when this void will end in the foreseeable future," he stressed.

In an interview on the "Naharkom Said" TV show on LBCI, he mentioned that "there is a comprehensive package related to the upcoming phase, and there are demands."

"If an agreement is reached on this package, it will facilitate the process of reaching an agreement on a presidential candidate," he added.

He further noted that the "attempt to form a government with Jihad Azour did not achieve the desired result, and today we are looking for another option."