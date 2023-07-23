Al-Chami to LBCI: Extending BDL governor term is not on the table

Deputy Prime Minister of caretaker government, Dr. Saadeh al-Chami, stated that the statement of the Central Bank's deputies is in line with the government's plan, and their demands were previously requested by the government.

In an interview on the "Naharkom Said" program on LBCI, al-Chami clarified that he became aware of the plan or statement of the Central Bank's deputies during the session and not before. He also pointed out the necessity of replacing the "Sayrafa" platform with a modern electronic platform.

"I have a note about how the suspension of the 'Sayrafa' platform was brought up; this matter should not be discussed in the media. If it happens, it will be gradual and in an organized manner to avoid significant market impact," he stressed.

Al-Chami also emphasized that the situation is exceptional and requires extraordinary efforts, stating that the matter of extending the term of the Central Bank governor is not on the table and has not been discussed in the Cabinet. If it is brought up, it will be discussed if the need arises.





