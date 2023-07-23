News
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity
Lebanon News
2023-07-23 | 04:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity
In the Sunday Mass sermon, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that Lebanon's identity and mission are under threat of distortion and collapse due to the failure to adhere to the constitution's principles and the lack of implementation of the Taif Accord.
He pointed out, "our demand for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland is to preserve their identity and mission in their country and to prevent them from becoming a cause of tarnishing Lebanon's identity and mission."
The Patriarch expressed gratitude to the Quintet Committee countries for bearing the burden of Lebanon and its future far more than the continuous inaction of the Lebanese authorities, which only contributed to the country's degradation.
On a different note, he also highlighted the urgent need to support the budget of the Lebanese University, which has significantly deteriorated.
Lebanon News
Maronite
Patriarch
Al-Rahi
Urge
Preservation
Lebanon
Identity
Unity
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Al-Chami to LBCI: Extending BDL governor term is not on the table
Previous
