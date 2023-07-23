Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström expressed regret and condemnation from his government for the disrespectful acts against the Holy Quran and the insult to Islamic beliefs and symbols.



This statement came during a phone call he held with Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib.



Minister Bou Habib welcomed this position and encouraged Sweden to take further practical steps to mitigate the growing manifestations of hatred and Islamophobia.



He also affirmed Lebanon's respect for international agreements, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and its commitment to taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of Swedish interests and citizens within its borders.





