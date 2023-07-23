Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

Lebanon News
2023-07-23 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström expressed regret and condemnation from his government for the disrespectful acts against the Holy Quran and the insult to Islamic beliefs and symbols.

This statement came during a phone call he held with Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib.

Minister Bou Habib welcomed this position and encouraged Sweden to take further practical steps to mitigate the growing manifestations of hatred and Islamophobia.

He also affirmed Lebanon's respect for international agreements, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and its commitment to taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of Swedish interests and citizens within its borders.


Lebanon News

Abdallah Bou Habib

Discuss

Swedish

Counterpart

Additional

Steps

Curb

Islamophobia

Quran

Sweden

Lebanon

LBCI Next
MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties
BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-21

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24

Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

LBCI
World News
08:40

One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More