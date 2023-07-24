News
The latest on the tensions between Minister Mawlawi, General Othman
Lebanon News
2023-07-24 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The latest on the tensions between Minister Mawlawi, General Othman
LBCI sources said the tensions may not reach an end between the caretaker Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, and the General Director of Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, concerning the Information Branch and the legitimate reference that should be adhered to.
While some believed that a long-term "truce" was on the horizon between the two, sources familiar with the relationship between the two men clarified that "Mawlawi insisted on not allowing Othman to interfere with his powers, especially after the widespread dissatisfaction among security forces members, who complain about what they call ‘preferential treatment’ in handling matters that fall within the jurisdiction of Major General Othman and are the minister's rights."
According to these sources, Mawlawi took action and sent a document to the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces, in which he "returned draft decrees accepting the resignation of officers and draft decisions on leave without pay for ranks and individuals within the security forces." He also requested in the same document to process all requests related to resignations and leave without pay.
Moreover, the same sources stated that "this move came due to the frustration of officers and members of the security forces over the ‘preferential treatment’ in approving or rejecting requests and the lack of a clear and transparent criterion for decision-making, leading to the spread of an unhealthy atmosphere among the ranks of officers and personnel within the security forces, threatening to disrupt the unity within the institution."
The sources also emphasized that Mawlawi’s actions were taken to preserve his powers without encroaching on the powers of others.
