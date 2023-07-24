Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

Following the conclusion of the Cabinet session, the caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makari, revealed that the extension of the Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), Riad Salameh, was not discussed during Monday's session.



He pointed out that the Governor's deputies requested to provide cover for lending to the government and securing salaries. At the same time, the ministers demanded the appointment of a new governor for the BDL.



Makari also disclosed that the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that the most appropriate option is to appoint a new governor for the BDL when circumstances allow, primarily as the government must ensure the functioning of the public facility.



In addition, he emphasized that there is a precise 48-hour time-frame and ongoing meetings. Monday's meeting between the Governor's deputies and Mikati was positive, and they were given 48 hours to return with answers.



Consequently, Mikati will call for a government session between Thursday and Friday to avoid delays.



In another context, Makari clarified that the budget discussion did not take much time within the government. He confirmed that there will be consecutive meetings regarding the budget, and the ministers will present proposals and remarks.



Additionally, the Cabinet agreed, outside the agenda, to promote officer cadets to the rank of lieutenant as of August 1, 2023, upon the request of the President.



Moreover, the Cabinet expressed no objection to Displaced Minister Sharafeddine continuing the meetings of the committee responsible for organizing the return of Syrian refugees to their country.