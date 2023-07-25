Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days

Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days

Caretaker Minister of Energy Walid Fayyad considered on Tuesday that "there is a space on the land of the Port of Beirut that TotalEnergies EP Lebanon company will contract with its owner, which is the Port of Beirut, to rent it for providing logistical services for the drillship.

In an interview on the "Naharkom Said" TV show on LBCI TV, Fayad stated that "in the drilling location within Bloc 4, they did not find commercial quantities. This does not mean that this bloc is devoid of hope. Still, there are specific criteria directly related to the drilling depth, and it is possible to return to it."

"The reports I received indicate that the drilling operations will take 90 days, and before the end of this period, there will be a preliminary picture of whether there are commercial quantities or not," he added.

"I do not see what is happening in the south threatens the strategic situation we have reached in Lebanon. The demarcation has been achieved, and the other party needs alternatives for gas exports. The international community led by Washington needs alternative solutions for gas," he continued.

Fayyad also pointed out that "the situation allowed Lebanon to accomplish this demarcation, which laid the foundation for stability on the security level and commitments on the economic level by several countries."

Fayyad considered that "the electricity plan establishes the right foundations for Lebanon to have the largest number of electricity hours at the lowest cost and to have continuity in the supply."

He emphasized that in order "to reach 10 hours of supply, we need $600 million as operational capital."

"The central bank governor told us that he has other priorities besides electricity, and there are only $300 million, which means 4 hours of electricity," he continued.

He stressed that the goal is to increase the supply at the lowest cost.

"I have considered with the Jordanian minister the option of purchasing electricity from Jordan and paying for it. Here, we do not need a loan from the World Bank, but we need international support, especially from the United States due to the sanctions," he stressed.

He said the "Electricité du Liban has been unable to convert money from the Lebanese pound to the dollar for about a year."

Fayad added that he received "reassurances from the central bank governor indicating that today the money will be converted from the pound to the dollar at the request of Electricité du Liban, and there is now $40 million for EDL from the collection for November and December, and this number is increasing."





Lebanon News

Fayyad

EDL

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Fayyad visits Iraq to sign MoU to supply Lebanon with oil derivatives

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Power cut at Justice Palace forces rescheduling of hearing for Raja Salameh, Marianne Hoayek

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

MP Raad: The Israeli enemy's deterrent strength has gradually diminished

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Bouchikian meets with a delegation from the Labor Union to discuss the need to prepare for the upcoming phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
04:57

Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More