Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Bouchikian meets with a delegation from the Labor Union to discuss the need to prepare for the upcoming phase
Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bouchikian meets with a delegation from the Labor Union to discuss the need to prepare for the upcoming phase
In a meeting held on Tuesday, the caretaker Industry Minister, MP George Bouchikian, met with a delegation from the Labor Union, headed by Bechara al-Asmar.
During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of "continuous coordination between workers and employers, especially in the industrial sector, one of Lebanon's largest employers, capable of providing new opportunities in technological, Hi-Tech, scientific, medical, food, and integrated service systems fields."
The participants also discussed the need to prepare for the upcoming phase, particularly with the commencement of drilling and exploration for oil and gas in September. This endeavor calls for training a specialized and skilled labor force qualified to work in this new sector in Lebanon.
Another topic on the agenda was the impact of rising energy costs on the industry and consumers in general, exacerbating the economic and living crisis. The attendees highlighted the necessity for implementing a comprehensive collection mechanism that eases the burden on citizens.
Furthermore, they presented the government with the topic of budget discussion. The delegation urged Minister Bouchikian not to approve new fees and taxes, as most people can no longer endure them.
Instead, the majority called for adopting a health and medical policy for the working classes that safeguards social security and supports safeguarding entities.
Lebanon News
Bouchikian
Met
Delegation
Labor
Union
Discuss
Need
Prepare
Upcoming
Phase
