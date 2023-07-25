Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier

Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 05:30
High views
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier
1min
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier

MP Ibrahim Kanaan considered on Tuesday that the visit paid to Patriarch Bechara al-Rai to the summer headquarters in Diman as "a traditional annual visit, but it comes today under exceptional circumstances."

"During the visit, His Eminence was informed of my opinion on several national and financial issues, which he requested. The core of this opinion remains, and will continue to be, centered around respecting the constitution and the law and the necessity of ending the deadly void before ending us in order to fortify our institutions and restore trust in them."

"Abiding by the constitution and the law makes everything easier, while resorting to narrow political and sectarian calculations complicates matters, starting from accountability, which should not be neglected to achieve reform and presidential elections that must be conducted according to the principles, just as in the financial dossier and the Lebanese people's right to access all the facts," he concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Kanaan

Rai

Lebanon

Bouchikian meets with a delegation from the Labor Union to discuss the need to prepare for the upcoming phase
Reduced transit fees: Syria approves 50% cut for Lebanese agricultural products
LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
