In his recent speech delivered in Harouf and Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, emphasized that the Israeli enemy fears war and publicly declares its reluctance towards it due to the potentially high costs it would impose on them.



Raad stated, "our steadfastness, strength, and reverence were not achieved except through adhering to the path of Imam Hussein and following the guidance of the Ahl al Bayt, the Prophet's household."



"We take pride in our affiliation with the path of Muhammad and Ahl al Bayt. However, we are open to coexistence with high ethics, tolerance, and respect for the rights and covenants of all citizens in this country. We have no special demands or private projects in this country. We were willing to collaborate with anyone who agreed to the National Accord Document since 1989, but the implementation was their responsibility, and we were outside the authority," he added.



Raad also pointed out that the misapplication of their responsibilities led the country to its current state. Yet they bear the responsibility and seek to uplift the nation, all while preserving the sovereignty of their national decision, a commitment that falls upon the resistance.



He emphasized that the resistance's responsibility also includes devising equations that deter the enemy and safeguard the nation's sovereignty. One of these equations is the army, the people, and the resistance, which preserves national sovereignty and dignity and prevents the Israeli enemy from attacking and curbs its aggression.



However, Raad noted that the enemy's deterrent strength has gradually diminished.



"The Israeli enemy is currently in an enviable position, experiencing its worst days. The confusion and loss we witness are not momentary but manifestations of deterioration and weakness that have been creeping into the Zionist entity since its withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 under the blows of the resistance. The July 2006 war further deepened their crisis, eroding their confidence in themselves and their political and military leadership, leading to the explosive situation," Raad asserted.