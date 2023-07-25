Bou Habib meets Qatari and French Ambassadors on a farewell visit

The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, received the Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.



During the meeting, they discussed the recent session of the Security Council held on July 20, which addressed the latest report of the UN Secretary-General on the implementation of Resolution 1701. They also discussed the latest political developments.



Minister Bou Habib also met with the Ambassador of Qatar, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Mohammed Saleh Al Sahlawi, and the Ambassador of France, Anne Grillo, on a farewell visit for the completion of their diplomatic missions in Lebanon.