French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

2023-07-25 | 08:21
The French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, arrived at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport on Tuesday afternoon on a visit to Lebanon for several days.  

Le Drian is scheduled to hold meetings and discussions with various Lebanese officials during his visit.
 

