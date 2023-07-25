News
Preparations for the end of Riad Salameh's term: Cabinet session on Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 10:37
Preparations for the end of Riad Salameh's term: Cabinet session on Thursday
The Presidency of the Council of Ministers announced on Tuesday the convening of a government session at the Grand Serail on Thursday, 27-07-2023, to discuss the latest developments in the financial and monetary situations, especially with the approaching end of the term of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh.
Preparations
Lebanon
Lebanese
Riad Salameh
BDL
Banque Du Liban
Cabinet
Session
