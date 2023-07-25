Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities

2023-07-25 | 11:08
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor&#39;s deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor&#39;s responsibilities
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities

The caretaker Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh Al Shami, emphasized that there is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the Banque du Liban (BDL) but to assume the governor's responsibilities, as his term is set to end at the end of July.

With Lebanon grappling with multiple crises, finding a suitable replacement has proven to be a challenging task.

During an interview with the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), Al Shami pointed out that "we need to appoint a governor for the BDL in consultation with all political parties."

However, he acknowledged the difficulty in doing so due to the current unfavorable conditions, as it seems unlikely to appoint a new governor within a week.

He proposed an interim solution, stating, "in the meantime, we can continue discussing the matter, and the First Deputy Governor can assume responsibilities under the Monetary and Credit law."

He clarified that the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, urged the four governor's deputies during Monday's meeting to "stay in their positions, first and foremost, in accordance with the law, and secondly, because there is no other option but for them to take over under these circumstances."

Al Shami highlighted that the deputies seek cover from the Lebanese government and the Parliament to continue their work but have not announced their resignation. He also mentioned that a meeting is scheduled to be held in the next two days in an attempt to find a solution to the crisis surrounding the BDL.

