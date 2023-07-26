News
Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines
Lebanon News
2023-07-26 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines
The General Directorate of Lebanese Civil Defense has issued a crucial warning to all citizens and residents, urging strict adherence to public safety guidelines in light of recent weather developments.
Based on the latest weather bulletin released by the estimations department at the Meteorological Services, it has been revealed that hot air masses currently prevail over the Arabian Peninsula, exerting a continuous impact on Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean basin in the upcoming days.
In response to this weather forecast, the General Directorate of Civil Defense has emphasized the utmost importance of following the prescribed public safety measures to ensure the well-being and protection of individuals.
The guidelines encompass various aspects of daily life and are categorized as follows:
Vehicle Safety Measures:
1. Vehicles should be cleared of gas cylinders to avoid potential hazards.
2. Lighters, carbonated beverages, perfumes, and general battery usage must be removed from vehicles.
3. For proper ventilation, keeping car windows slightly open is recommended.
4. Caution should be exercised while refueling, and car fuel tanks should not be filled to total capacity.
5. Cars should be refueled during the evening hours to reduce the risk of accidents.
6. Car tires should not be over-inflated, which may compromise driving safety.
Cautionary Steps While Walking:
1. People are advised to be cautious of scorpions and snakes while walking, especially considering their tendency to seek cooler environments in nearby houses during hot weather.
Hydration and Sun Protection:
1. Staying hydrated is of utmost importance, and individuals are encouraged to drink plenty of water and fluids.
2. Placing gas cylinders under direct sunlight should be avoided to prevent any potential hazards.
3. During peak heat hours, typically between 10 AM and 3 PM, individuals are advised to avoid direct sun exposure.
Forest Fire Prevention Guidelines:
Picnickers in the forest should take precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents:
1. When making a fire, dig a small hole away from grass and dry branches, filling it with soil and water after use to ensure proper extinguishing.
2. Keep a constant watch on the fire, especially in windy conditions, to prevent sparks from spreading.
3. Highly flammable materials must be kept away from the fire area.
4. Properly dispose of garbage by placing it in trash containers, especially glass items.
5. Refrain from throwing cigarette butts from cars or hiking in forested areas.
6. Having a manual fire extinguisher nearby is advisable for emergency purposes.
Safety During Holidays and Events:
1. Fireworks usage should be avoided, particularly near forests or dry vegetation.
Guidelines for Agricultural Landowners:
1. To reduce the fire risk, avoid burning dry vegetation during land cleaning, particularly in windy conditions.
2. Clear small branches and weeds from under trees and place them in safe areas away from forests.
Precautions for Beach and Pool Goers:
1. Protective items like sunscreen, drinking water, hats, and sunglasses should be taken to the beach or pool.
2. Continuous use of sun protection products is highly recommended.
3. It is crucial to consume alcohol-free fluids, especially water, in significant quantities, particularly for children who may not feel thirsty while playing in the water.
4. Children must be supervised at all times while swimming.
5. Remote swimming areas, alone or during high waves and strong currents, should be avoided.
6. Swimming immediately after eating or drinking should be refrained from.
7. In the event of muscle cramps, individuals should stretch their backs and relax.
8. Running around pool edges and jumping in deep areas should be prevented, especially for children.
9. When engaging in water skiing or Jet Skiing, individuals must wear life jackets and avoid designated swimming areas.
10. Alcohol consumption is strongly discouraged while operating boats or Jet Skis.
11. While cruising in a boat, it is essential to remain seated while wearing a life jacket.
12. Jumping from high places should be avoided, especially in rocky areas.
Additionally, the General Directorate of Civil Defense emphasized the importance of making way for fire brigade or ambulance sirens wherever you may be.
To ensure safety and prompt assistance, citizens and residents are urged to report emergencies and seek help by contacting emergency number 125.
