News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Reel Rock
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit
Lebanon News
2023-07-26 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
1
min
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit
LBCI has learned that the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is scheduled to meet with the Change MPs at the Pine Residence on Wednesday evening.
He will also have a meeting with MP Faisal Karami and another with MPs from other blocs.
Additionally, a meeting with the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, will be scheduled so far.
Le Drian intends to primarily meet with the parties involved in the presidential file and facilitate electing a president. Therefore, there will be no meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
According to monitoring sources, Le Drian's visit promotes an initiative closer to a meeting than a dialogue.
However, no names for the next president's role have been put forward. The French initiative to promote the candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, has reportedly failed.
As for the issue of sanctions, the French have reminded that the failure to elect a president will lead to negative consequences.
Lebanon News
Details
French
Envoy
Le Drian
Meetings
Visit
Next
Sleiman Frangieh meets Le Drian: Seeking solutions to Presidential crisis
MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:21
French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit
Lebanon News
08:21
French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-11
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
2023-07-11
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:16
Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers
News Bulletin Reports
07:16
Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers
0
Lebanon News
05:53
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
Lebanon News
05:53
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Sleiman Frangieh meets Le Drian: Seeking solutions to Presidential crisis
Lebanon News
05:38
Sleiman Frangieh meets Le Drian: Seeking solutions to Presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
05:09
MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors
Lebanon News
05:09
MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
0
Lebanon News
03:38
Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines
Lebanon News
03:38
Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-24
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
2023-06-24
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
3
Press Highlights
00:23
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment
Press Highlights
00:23
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment
4
Lebanon Economy
01:29
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Lebanon Economy
01:29
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
6
Lebanon News
05:13
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit
Lebanon News
05:13
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit
7
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
8
Lebanon News
08:47
Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary
Lebanon News
08:47
Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More