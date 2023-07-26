More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

Lebanon News
2023-07-26 | 05:13
High views
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit
1min
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

LBCI has learned that the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is scheduled to meet with the Change MPs at the Pine Residence on Wednesday evening.

He will also have a meeting with MP Faisal Karami and another with MPs from other blocs.

Additionally, a meeting with the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, will be scheduled so far.

Le Drian intends to primarily meet with the parties involved in the presidential file and facilitate electing a president. Therefore, there will be no meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

According to monitoring sources, Le Drian's visit promotes an initiative closer to a meeting than a dialogue.

However, no names for the next president's role have been put forward. The French initiative to promote the candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, has reportedly failed.

As for the issue of sanctions, the French have reminded that the failure to elect a president will lead to negative consequences.

Sleiman Frangieh meets Le Drian: Seeking solutions to Presidential crisis
MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors
