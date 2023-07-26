Sleiman Frangieh meets Le Drian: Seeking solutions to Presidential crisis

In a "friendly and positive" meeting held at the residence of MP Tony Frangieh in Beirut, the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, met with the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the accompanying delegation.



Also present at the meeting were the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, MP Frangieh, and former minister Rony Araiji.



According to a statement from Frangieh's media office, the meeting was positive. It covered various current issues, and there was an exchange of ideas and possible solutions to address the presidential crisis.