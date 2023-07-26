Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea announced after his meeting with the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, that no new names were proposed during the meeting.



Regarding the French proposal, he responded, "It's best to ask the French about their proposal." He added, "I proposed the appropriate solution, which is to proceed with the election of a president, and Speaker Nabih Berri is the one who disrupts the parliament."



As for the possibility of consultations in September, he stated, "No decision has been made yet."