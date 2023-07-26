No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

Lebanon News
2023-07-26 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
No new names proposed: Geagea&#39;s statement after meeting Le Drian
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea announced after his meeting with the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, that no new names were proposed during the meeting. 

Regarding the French proposal, he responded, "It's best to ask the French about their proposal." He added, "I proposed the appropriate solution, which is to proceed with the election of a president, and Speaker Nabih Berri is the one who disrupts the parliament." 

As for the possibility of consultations in September, he stated, "No decision has been made yet."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

French

Presidential

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

LBCI Next
Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage
Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-20

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-16

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Iran says willing to swap prisoners with United States

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-11

Former Juventus president Agnelli suspended in accounting scandal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More