Mikati has not succeeded yet in persuading BDL deputies to withdraw resignation

The Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted that the country is facing two crucial opportunities, the first being the election of a president supported by all political forces, and the second lies in the possibility of restoring financial and monetary stability through prudent policies.



In this context, he discouraged excessive withdrawals in foreign currency and withholding payments in Lebanese pounds unless matched with corresponding revenue collections.



This approach, he believed, will help stabilize the financial situation during this challenging time.



Regarding the issue of the four deputies of Banque du Liban (BDL) and their resignation, Mikati clarified that he has not succeeded in persuading them to withdraw their resignations, and we are currently discussing the possibility of providing temporary funding to regulate the situation."



Addressing concerns about significant jumps in the value of the dollar exchange rate and the money supply, Mikati expressed confidence that any substantial increase in the money supply could be 'absorbed' quickly.



Moreover, he explained that "there must be awareness among everyone to explore ways of securing temporary funding or a temporary loan to stabilize the situation," saying it is easy to regulate matters at the monetary level.



As Lebanon continues to navigate through its economic challenges, Mikati's call for cooperation and creative solutions seeks to address the pressing financial crisis.