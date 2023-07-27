Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Thursday with French Presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Ain el-Tineh, in the presence of the French Ambassador, Anne Grillo, to discuss the general situation, especially the presidential file.



Le Drian left without making a statement.



Berri emphasized that a breakthrough has occurred in the presidential file.



Berri also discussed the developments in the general situation and the political updates during his meeting with former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.



In the afternoon, Berri received the head of the Higher Relief Council, Major General Mohammad Kheir, and former deputy Mohammad Nasrallah.



On another note, Berri sent his condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of the representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.