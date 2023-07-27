Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier

Lebanon News
2023-07-27 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Thursday with French Presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Ain el-Tineh, in the presence of the French Ambassador, Anne Grillo, to discuss the general situation, especially the presidential file.

Le Drian left without making a statement.

Berri emphasized that a breakthrough has occurred in the presidential file.

Berri also discussed the developments in the general situation and the political updates during his meeting with former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.

In the afternoon, Berri received the head of the Higher Relief Council, Major General Mohammad Kheir, and former deputy Mohammad Nasrallah.

On another note, Berri sent his condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of the representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Lebanon News

Berri

Le Drian

Lebanon

France

LBCI Next
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
Mikati has not succeeded yet in persuading BDL deputies to withdraw resignation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-26

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-22

Lebanon awaits Le Drian's arrival: Will there be a breakthrough in Presidential impasse?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:48

The Enigmatic Central Bank Leadership: Decisions Delayed and Speculations Abound

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

MPs Marc Daou, Michel Doueihi, and Waddah al-Saddek meet Le Drian

LBCI
Middle East News
09:03

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

MPs Marc Daou, Michel Doueihi, and Waddah al-Saddek meet Le Drian

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Sports News
08:52

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More