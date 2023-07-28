Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: There is a commitment from the deputy governors to bear the responsibility

2023-07-28
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: There is a commitment from the deputy governors to bear the responsibility
0min
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: There is a commitment from the deputy governors to bear the responsibility

Adviser to the caretaker prime minister, Nicolas Nahas, believes that today, there is consensus, vision, and the possibility of moving forward with a developmental approach. 

He stated that there is a commitment from the deputy governors of Lebanon's Central Bank to secure this path and bear the responsibility, especially as the atmosphere in the parliament is conducive to discussing laws and plans to ensure balance, according to what he said.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that there will be new leadership, decisions, and possibilities, saying, "We will see how the market will respond."

Nahas emphasized that the legal obligation requires calling for a government session to appoint a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon, and this cannot be delayed. 

However, matters have evolved, and the issue was discussed in the meeting between the deputy governors and PM Najib Mikati.
 

