News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Dialogue is a blow to the constitution, Taif Agreement unimplemented for 30 years
Lebanon News
2023-07-28 | 05:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Dialogue is a blow to the constitution, Taif Agreement unimplemented for 30 years
MP Waddah Sadek believes that dialogue is a blow to the constitution, and what brought us to our current situation is the violation of the constitution, as the Taif Agreement has not been implemented for 30 years.
Regarding the meeting of Change MPs with the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Sadek announced during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that the meeting lasted about two and a half hours.
The envoy presented a final vision and Plan A without any Plan B or others. He did not represent only France but also the Quintet Committee.
Sadek revealed that Le Drian said that if no results are achieved, the five countries will withdraw from Lebanon, and anyone obstructing the process will be subject to sanctions. He wants an answer whether we will come to the "working table" or not.
He added, "Once he receives the messages from the blocs containing the president's qualifications, Le Drian will compile the documents into a unified paper to go to the "working table" to specify the project and specifications of the president. Then, we will proceed to an electoral session."
Sadek continued, "Nevertheless, we will have several questions, including if the "working table" fails, what guarantees that Berri will go to consecutive electoral sessions? Or will we be wasting the citizens' time? Will we talk with names or not? What guarantee ensures the implementation of what is agreed upon? We want to go to the 'working table' clearly."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Waddah Sadek
Dialogue
Constitution
Taif Agreement
French
Presidential
Envoy
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Next
Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
0
Lebanon News
06:28
Siniora's media office fires back at Salameh: Siniora stood alone in opposing series of ranks and salaries
Lebanon News
06:28
Siniora's media office fires back at Salameh: Siniora stood alone in opposing series of ranks and salaries
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue
Lebanon News
05:23
Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue
0
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
2
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
4
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
5
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
7
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
8
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More