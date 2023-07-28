MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Dialogue is a blow to the constitution, Taif Agreement unimplemented for 30 years

MP Waddah Sadek believes that dialogue is a blow to the constitution, and what brought us to our current situation is the violation of the constitution, as the Taif Agreement has not been implemented for 30 years.



Regarding the meeting of Change MPs with the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Sadek announced during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that the meeting lasted about two and a half hours.



The envoy presented a final vision and Plan A without any Plan B or others. He did not represent only France but also the Quintet Committee.



Sadek revealed that Le Drian said that if no results are achieved, the five countries will withdraw from Lebanon, and anyone obstructing the process will be subject to sanctions. He wants an answer whether we will come to the "working table" or not.



He added, "Once he receives the messages from the blocs containing the president's qualifications, Le Drian will compile the documents into a unified paper to go to the "working table" to specify the project and specifications of the president. Then, we will proceed to an electoral session."



Sadek continued, "Nevertheless, we will have several questions, including if the "working table" fails, what guarantees that Berri will go to consecutive electoral sessions? Or will we be wasting the citizens' time? Will we talk with names or not? What guarantee ensures the implementation of what is agreed upon? We want to go to the 'working table' clearly."