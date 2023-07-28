Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue

Lebanon News
2023-07-28 | 05:23
High views
Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue
2min
Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue

MP Wael Abou Faour announced that until this moment, there are many discussions about the format of the dialogue, and it has not been decided yet in terms of its form and schedule. 

 

As for talking about the president's specifications, Abou Faour considered it a complete topic, saying, "There is an opportunity, but will it succeed? We do not know."

 

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he added, "There are many issues that have not been settled yet, and opinions of all political blocs, internally and externally, have not been clarified yet. Therefore, the dialogue or its discussions has not been decided, and there is still a lack of clarity about its format and content."

 

Regarding the issue of the governorship of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Abou Faour said, "Finally, PM Najib Mikati reached an understanding with the deputy governors, and based on it, the government will present a draft law to the parliament to allow part of the mandatory reserve." He added: "The deputy governors consider this solution a cover for them."

 

He said, "Concerns find their place in the voids. Selfishness and political calculations prevent filling the vacuum."

 

"We should not reach a military vacuum like other vacuums. Here I say we do not have names, but what matters to us is that there is a Military Council."

 

LBCI Next
Siniora's media office fires back at Salameh: Siniora stood alone in opposing series of ranks and salaries
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Dialogue is a blow to the constitution, Taif Agreement unimplemented for 30 years
